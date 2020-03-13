Remembering Clifford the firefighter

A Cleckheaton woman has unearthed time capsule photographs of her father-in-law, Mytholmroyd firefighter Clifford Greenwood.

Beverly Greenwood, age 79, discovered a photo of Clifford and his firefighter team rescuing a woman from floods in the Calder Valley in August 1954.

Clifford Greenwood and the Mutholmroyd firefighter team. Photo by Allen McKenzie.

“I have a big suitcase full of old photographs. I was looking through them when I came across the photo of Clifford in the floods.

“With the recent floods after Storm Ciara and Dennis, I thought it was quite a topical photograph. I thought the picture might prompt some memories.”

Beverley’s son Mark, aged 54 said: “My grandad was a right character.

He played for Mytholmroyd cricket club with no batting gloves. He would go picking nettles for dock pudding with his bare hands.

Other folks would have worn gloves but he used to say that he wasn’t bothered.”

Clifford lived in Mytholmroyd near Hebden Bridge for the majority of his life and passed away during the 1990s. During his time in the fire service, he climbed the ranks became the president of the retained fire service. He also served during World War Two and was at the Coventry Blitz in November 1940.

Beverly, of Mount Crescent, and Mark believe that it is important that we remember our veterans and that they receive appropriate support.

“Back then there was no counselling or support for people who saw traumatic things. The men just didn’t talk about these things.

“It’s so important to remember them and their sacrifice for their country. Some folk might think it is outdated, but they gave everything for our safety and it’s important to take the time to remember,” said Mark.

Beverley hopes that the relatives and friends of the other firefighters in the photo will get in touch and identify them.

“I was wondering if anyone recognised any of the other firefighters in the picture - maybe their relatives or friends. I thought it would be nice for them to be able to see the photos,” she said.

If you know any of the people in this photograph email dewsbury.editorial@jpimedia.co.uk