Roberta scoops award for work in region’s libraries

Roberta Crossley, a familiar face in Calderdale libraries, has received a prestigious award for her outstanding contributions to the Todmorden community.

Her talent and kindness were recently recognised at Todmorden Town Council’s Citizenship Awards 2019.

Following a nomination from her colleagues at Todmorden Library, Roberta received her award from the mayor of Todmorden for her amazing community spirit.

Roberta has worked for Calderdale Council’s libraries service for more than 40 years.

She started as junior library assistant at Todmorden Library in 1978 and is now team leader for West Calderdale, responsible for 10 libraries.

Roberta said: “I am humbled to have been considered worthy of the award, and thank both those who nominated me and the panel who selected me.

“I am proud of our community and all its achievements, and am honoured to have been part of some of those. I have worked for Calderdale libraries for over 40 years and this was just the icing on the cake.”

Cllr Susan Press, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Services and Communities, said: “This accolade, along with the Long Service Award, is wonderful recognition for everything she does for local people. People like Roberta are making a real difference to people’s lives by helping them to learn, find work, connect with others and improve their health and wellbeing.”