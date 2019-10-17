Sir Patrick Stewart helps foot bill to get Yorkshire protesters to London

Sir Patrick Stewart is helping to foot the bill for campaigners taking part in 'Together For The Final Say' march this Saturday.

The Star Trek actor, who grew up in Mirfield, is covering the cost of coach travel across Yorkshire, after previously sponsoring travel to the People’s Vote march from Huddersfield last October, and in March this year.

He will pay £1,000 to help with the cost of organising coaches from Yorkshire towns and regions in order to get campaigners to the demonstration in central London.

Sir Patrick Stewart said: “I’m delighted to be able to support the People’s Vote Campaign by helping to get campaigners from Yorkshire get to the march this Saturday.

“Boris Johnson needs to hear that he must seek the British people’s consent before he inflicts his damaging Brexit on our country.

"Brexit is hitting jobs, businesses, our NHS, and communities across the UK.

“Faced with the reality of Boris Johnson's destructive Brexit, more voters than ever before now say the only way to solve this mess is to put the question back to the people in a referendum.

“Whatever you think about Brexit and now that we have an idea of the true cost, the only way out of this political mess is to give the people the final say.”

More than 170 coaches have already been booked by local campaign groups across the UK, to get to the march.

It is set to be one of the largest protests Britain has ever seen.

People can sign up for the march on 19th October here: www.peoples-vote.uk

Anyone who wants to join a coach party can find out where they are departing from and sign up here: www.peoples-vote.uk/october_coaches