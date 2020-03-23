Todmorden band shows community spirit with hilarious online rehearsal

Following the devastating floods back in February and now the uncertain times due to COVID-19, it's been a tough start to 2020 in the Calder Valley.

But one Todmorden band is looking on the bright side and is determined to keep up British spirits.

Todmorden.

Read more: 9 TV shows filmed in Calderdale to binge if you're in self-isolation



Todmorden Community Brass Band jumped online for their most recent rehearsal with each musician playing their part behind their phone screens.

Vicky Ratcliffe said: "It was hysterical! Delayed transmission timings and poor sound quality (principal cornet player sounded like a kazoo) but nonetheless we carried on regardless!"

Watch the band give their online performance of the theme from the movie Rocky in the video above.

Are you doing anything to life community spirits at this uncertain time? We would love to hear about it! Email newsdesk@halifaxcourier.co.uk.