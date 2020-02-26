Todmorden scientist running London Marathon to raise cash for children

Todmorden-born Saul Moorhouse may live in Surrey these days but he’s running this year’s London Marathon in aid of children back home in Yorkshire.

New dad Saul is running the marathon this April in aid of West Yorkshire-based charity SHINE, which works to raise the attainment of disadvantaged children in the North of England.

“It was very important to me to be able to run the London Marathon raising money for SHINE,” Saul said.

“Coming from Todmorden, the issue of children’s education in the North is really important to me. At sixth form college, I supported after-school education clubs in my spare time and I witnessed first-hand the positive impact of some of the initiatives like those that SHINE supports.”

Saul, a scientist working in the energy industry, says training is going well but it has taken on added intensity since the New Year.

“Since January 1 I’ve been following a marathon training plan,” he said.

“I’m not aiming to be fast, I just want to finish the marathon, so I plan to do a lot of long runs on weekends to make sure I’m fit enough.

“I have heard London Marathon has some of the best support of any marathon in the world, so I’m confident the crowds will encourage me to get around.

“Both that, and the thought of raising money for SHINE, I’ll be sure to get over the line.”

You can sponsor Saul at uk.virginmoneygiving.com/SaulMoorhouse