Wuthering Bytes returns to Hebden Bridge for a sixth year

Technology festival Wuthering Bytes is returning to Hebden Bridge for its sixth outing. Taking place on August 30, the ten-day festival will offer a series of inspiring talks, demos and workshops for everyone from hobbyists to hardcore techies.

Kick-starting the event on Friday, August 30, Festival Day will set the pace, with a schedule of exciting talks from experts across the tech spectrum – from the world of nanosatellite construction to building your own guitar.

This year’s keynote speaker will be JP Rangaswami. With more than four decades working in the information industry – most recently as Chief Data Officer and Group Head of Innovation, Deutsche Bank – JP has always been fascinated by information: where it comes from, where it goes, how it gets there and what it does to everything it touches.

Andrew Back, festival co-founder said: “Wuthering Bytes now holds a firm place in the calendar as an event for anyone with a passion for technology to come together. After a year’s hiatus, we’re really looking forward to returning to Hebden Bridge with some great speakers.

“As with previous years, Festival Day will close with a social in the evening, with a licensed bar and snacks.”

Go to https://wutheringbytes.com/whatson For all partner events including workshops and demos.

Tickets are available via eventbrite.co.uk.