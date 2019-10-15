Yarr all welcome at free playground pirate party

A free event at Dineley Avenue Playground will take place during this October half term.

In The Park Productions, the organisation that created the very successful Tod-itional Tales project during the summer holidays, has received funding from Todmorden Town Council to run a Pirate Party at the popular playground on Monday, October 28 between 11am and 1pm.

Ship-Shape: In The Park Productions will run the event.

In The Park Productions artistic director Katrina Heath said: “The children at the Dineley Avenue Playground were so engaged in our story back in July that we wanted to revisit them so Pirate Lucas (a character created by Todmordians during Tod-itional Tales) could celebrate his retirement from pirate life.

“There will be our distinctive interactive story telling as well as games, face painting and picnic food.

“We are really looking forward to seeing as many children and their parents as possible at this event.

“It is very important, however, that families understand we can only do face painting and give food to the children who are accompanied by an adult.

“Families travelling to the event should remember it is a heavily populated area and we ask them to please drive safely.

“There is also limited parking available on Dineley Avenue so families may wish to consider parking at the sports centre or Hare and Hounds car park and walking up the hill.”

To find out more about forthcoming events organised by in the Park Productions visit the www.intheparkproductions.co.uk website.