Youth theatre’s show of imagination

Todmorden Hippodrome Youth Theatre is set to perform a new production from Tuesday, October 22 to Saturday, October 26.

The show, entitled ‘Imaginary’ is billed as an exciting, funny and inspiring musical about the wonder of childhood, the power of the imagination and what it means to grow up.

This is a brand new musical by Timothy Knapman and Stuart Matthew Price.

Milo is Sam’s only friend and they spend all their time together. Using only their imaginations, they transform the world around them into a magical place of adventure.

Visit www.todhip.org to find out more information and to buy tickets (£12-£14).