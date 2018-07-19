Performers at Calderdale strip club may have to keep on their G-strings

Performers in Calderdale sex entertainment establishments may not reveal all, after all.

Calderdale Council’s new licensing policy for such establishments is going back to the Licensing and Scrutiny Committee for re-appraisal at the full council’s request.

Last night (Wednesday, July 18) at Halifax Town Hall, Calderdale councillors indicated unhappiness with the policy, in particular the committee’s recommending removal of a condition which required performers to wear a non-transparent g-string or similar piece of clothing.

Councillor Susan Press (Lab, Todmorden) proposed an amendment that the policy go back to the committee for further consideration, in particular that item, and Councillor Marilyn Greenwood (Liberal Democrat, Greetland and Stainland) submitted a similar amendment also relating to it as well as rewording another section to toughen up the keeping of a register of all staff employed in sex entertainment premises.

Calderdale currently has just one such premises, the lap dancing club La Salsa at Silver Street, Halifax.

The request to remove the g-string condition had been made during consultation over the new policy by La Salsa.

Councillors on the Licensing and Scrutiny Committee had made their recommendations following debate and legal advice, but committee chairman Councillor Robert Thornber (Con, Ryburn) said he would support Councillor Press’s amendment at full council, and councillors agreed it must – or some of the policy at least – go back to the drawing board.