Planning applications: What is being built where you live?

Here are the latest planning applications to appear before Calderdale Council.

VALIDATED

Single storey and two storey extensions (Revised scheme to 17/00915): 10 Overdale Mount, Sowerby Bridge.

Two storey side extension: 23 Kirkstone Drive, Halifax.

Fell two trees (Tree Preservation Order): Springfield Cottage, Forest Hill Road, Sowood.

Change of use of first floor from B1 to Beauty Salon (Sui Generis): First Floor 7A Commercial Street, Brighouse.

Replacement of overhead power cables: Land South West Of North Clough, Head Roils, Head Road, Halifax.

Single storey extension to rear with roof terrace above: 20 Stones Drive, Ripponden.

Alteration to roof to allow play room within roof space: Upper Pond Greenroyd Avenue, Skircoat Green.

Replace existing windows with double glazed timber windows. Paint exterior woodwork in Farrow and Ball French Grey colour. (Listed Building Consent): 209 Rochdale Road, Todmorden.

Single storey link extension from barn to garage: Heights Green Barn, Quakers Lane, Sowerby Bridge.

Demolition of existing garage to facilitate new extension and link: Sykes Barn Keighley Road, Illingworth, Halifax.

New sign above the main entrance door off Holmes Road (Advertisement Consent): Parker Chadwick Ltd, Lock Hill, Mills Holmes Road ,Sowerby Bridge.

Prune four trees (Tree Preservation Order): 14 Slater Avenue, Hebden Bridge.

Three storey extension to rear: 10 Forest Hill Road, Sowood.

Detached dwelling (Outline): Willow Hall, East Upper Willow Hall, Halifax.

Two Storey extension: 18 Saw Hill, Dean Lane, Triangle.

Extension & Alterations to Moorside Farm: Moorside Farm, Coppy Nook Lane, Cragg Vale.

4 Advertising banners (Advertisement Consent): Dusty Miller Hotel, Burnley Road, Mytholmroyd.

Prune trees (Tree Preservation Order): Cliffe House, Keighley Road, Hebden Bridge.

Proposed clubhouse with changing facilities, storage area, kitchen and admin/meeting/first aid room and football pitches with car parking and associated works: Land Between Gwendon And Landmere Quarry, Halifax Road, Shelf.

DECIDED

Internally illuminated fascia sign (Advertisement Consent): 12 Woolshops, Halifax.

Two storey side extension and single storey porch to front elevation: 38 Long Lover Lane, Halifax.

Prior approval application for the conversion of agricultural building to dwelling (C3) including new pitched roof: Barn At White Goose Farm, Scammonden Road, Barkisland.

Prune three trees (Tree Preservation Order): 193A Huddersfield Road, Halifax.

First floor extension to side and single storey porch extension to front: 33 Central Park, Halifax.

Prune two trees (Tree Preservation Order): 1 Acacia Drive, Lightcliffe.

Two storey and single storey extension to rear: 26 School Green, Brighouse.

Reinstatement to two back to back dwellings: 3 Thomas Street West, Halifax

Proposed single storey side/rear infill lean-to extension: 250B Saddleworth Road, Greetland.

Single storey front and two storey rear extensions: 10 Willow Hall Lane, Sowerby Bridge.

Extension to first floor: Bailey Hall, Business Park, Bailey Hall Road, Halifax.

Front extension (revised scheme to 17/00470/HSE): 1 Villa Terrace, Scammonden Road, Barkisland.

Conversion of barn to dwelling, new detached double garage (Amended scheme to 16/01373): Higher Slater Ing Farm, Faugh Lane, Heptonstall.

Demolition of existing garage and rear extension to facilitate two storey side and single storey rear extension: 36 Lodge Drive, Elland.

Single storey and two storey extensions to rear, and new external stairs to basement at front: 1 Grosvenor Terrace, Halifax