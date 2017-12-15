Planning applications: What is being built where you live?

Here are the latest planning applications to appear before Calderdale Council.

VALIDATED

First floor extension to side and alterations to form single storey extension across rear elevation: Savile Royd, Saddleworth Road, Barkisland.

Insertion of windows into north west and south east elevations: High Cross Barn, High Cross Lane, Shelf.

Two storey side extension (Revised Scheme to 17/00351): Greenhead Hollas Lane, Sowerby Bridge.

Single storey rear extension (amended scheme to 16/00606): 21 Breck Lea, Sowerby.

Two storey extension to side (Revised Scheme to 17/00350): Greenhead Hollas Lane, Sowerby Bridge.

Two storey extension to side and rear: 20 Birkdale Grove, Halifax.Meadows Barn, Marsh Lane, Southowram.

Garage conversion, first floor side extension and single storey rear extension: 173 Healey Wood Road, Brighouse.

Prune two trees (Tree Preservation Order): 3 Spring Hall, Shelf.

New windows at first floor level. Wall up existing doorway/window: Unit 9 Moderna Business Park, Moderna Way, Mytholmroyd.

Change of use land for siting of mobile food van (Retrospective): Dusty Miller Hotel, Burnley Road, Mytholmroyd.

Construction of 2 sheds and siting of a container and caravan (Retrospective)): Land At Junction Of Wood Nook Lane And Willow Terrace Wood, Nook Lane, Sowerby Bridge.

DECIDED

Submission of details to comply with conditions to permission 16/01169, No 18: Ferney Lee Primary School, Ferney Lee Road, Todmorden.

Subdivision of existing launderette (Sui Generis) to form a new retail unit (A1) (Revised Scheme to 17/00782): 99 Highfield Road, Rastrick.

Single storey glass extension to front of dwelling and extension to front of garage: 5 Oakes Gardens, Stainland Road, Elland.

Two storey and single storey side extension and single storey rear extension: 36 Godfrey Road, Halifax.

Prune two trees (Tree Preservation Order): 24 Trenance Gardens, Greetland.

Prune one tree (Tree Preservation Order): Holme Court, 239 Wakefield Road, Lightcliffe.

Fell two trees (Tree Preservation Order): 3 The Copse, Brighouse.

Management of trees (including pruning and removal) (Tree Preservation Order): Gordon Bank House, Ellen Royd Lane, Luddenden Foot.

Prune Trees (Tree Preservation Order): 12 Slater Avenue, Hebden Bridge.

Non-illuminated fascia sign and one vinyl adhesive sign to existing totem (Advertisement Consent): Unit 2, Pellon Lane Retail Park, Pellon Lane, Halifax

Conversion of garage to snug: 61 Cobblestones Drive, Illingworth.

Single storey side extension (revised scheme to 14/00254/HSE): 2 West Laithe, Church Lane, Heptonstall.