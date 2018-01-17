Planning applications: What is being built where you live?

Here are the latest planning applications to appear before Calderdale Council.

VALIDATED

Fell One Tree (Tree Preservation Order): 8 Glen View Road, Hebden Bridge.

Prune one tree (Tree Preservation Order): Rydal Mount Moss Lane, Hebden Bridge.

Prune one tree (Tree Preservation Order): 8 Glen View Road, Hebden Bridge.

Construction of gated opening in existing garden wall to boundary (Listed Building Consent): Willow Hall, East Upper Willow Hall, Halifax.

Prune one tree (Tree Preservation Order): Todmorden Specialist Visual Arts College, Ewood Lane, Todmorden.

Four dwellings: Land Adjacent, The Bungalow, Dewsbury Road, Elland.

Detached dwelling: Land Off, Siddal Lane, Halifax.

Single storey extension to North East elevation (Listed Building Consent): Acre Piggery, Widdop Road, Heptonstall.

Single storey extension to North East elevation: Acre Piggery, Widdop Road, Heptonstall.

Single storey extension to side/front elevation and porch to front (Retrospective): Little Rock, Old Lane, Halifax.

Conversion of kitchen and store to dwelling including extension to North West elevation and porch to South East elevation: Moorcock Inn, Moor Bottom Lane, Norland.

Demolition of existing dwelling and construction of new house: Dell Cottage, Wainstalls Road, Wainstalls.

Single storey extension and garage to side: 43 Spring Hall Drive, Halifax.

Detached dwelling: Land East Of 43 Range Bank, Halifax.

Prune two trees (Tree Preservation Order): Willow Dene Moss Lane, Hebden Bridge.

DECIDED:

Prune trees (Tree Preservation Order): Barkisland Cricket Club, Scammonden Road, Barkisland.

First floor extension over garage. Two storey extension to rear with balcony and single storey conservatory to rear: 2 Weavers Court, Sowerby Bridge.

Management of trees (Prune four trees and fell one tree) (Tree Preservation Order): Gudger Glen View Road, Hebden Bridge.

Front and rear dormers: 9 Hope Hall Terrace, Halifax.

Replacement garage (Revised Scheme to 17/00003): Land North West, 4 Cragg Road, Cragg Road, Mytholmroyd.

Two storey and single storey side and rear extensions and new bay window to front elevation: 31 Sugden Close, Brighouse.

Single storey and two storey extensions (Revised scheme to 17/00915): 10 Overdale Mount, Sowerby Bridge.

Prune two trees (Tree Preservation Order): 28 Laurel Crescent, Halifax.

Fell two trees (Tree Preservation Order): Springfield Cottage, Forest Hill Road, Sowood.

Prior approval application for a change of use from agricultural building to a dwelling (C3) and associated operational development: Park House, Farm Steel Lane, Barkisland.

Extension of domestic garden and provision of vehicle access and parking: High Crag, Keighley Road, Hebden Bridge.

Submission of details to comply with conditions to permission 16/01169, No 15: Ferney Lee Primary School, Ferney Lee Road, Todmorden.

Subdivision of property to form two dwellings: Hough Gate Head Farm Withens Road Cold Edge Road, Wainstalls.

Submission of information to Discharge Conditions on application 17/00018 - condition 9 and 12: Land On Hope Street, Todmorden.

Proposed removal of the existing Caldene bridge and the construction of a new bridge upstream on land within the gardens of numbers 2-10 Calder Grove and 3 Caldene Avenue; raising of existing and the construction of new flood walls on both banks of the River Calder; widening of the channel of the River Calder on the right bank; and the relocation of the EA's recorder building alongside associated landscaping as part of the Mytholmroyd Flood Alleviation Scheme: Land North Of 1 Caldene Avenue, Mytholmroyd.

Submission of information to Discharge Conditions on application 15/01066 - conditions 9, 12, 15 and 18: Clifton Bridge, Works Wood Street, Brighouse.

Submission of information to Discharge Conditions on application 15/01029/FUL - Conditions 8, 18, 19, 21, 25 and 35: Land On Hope Street, Todmorden.

Construction of new flood walls on the left and right banks of Cragg Brook (Elphin Brook) and the River Calder to the rear of properties on Streamside Fold, New Road and Bridge End; flood proofing works to properties at Coiners Wharf and 2-16 New Road; demolition of properties at 18-22 New Road; and the installation of new speed cushions at Mytholmroyd Station access road as part of the Mytholmroyd Flood Alleviation Scheme: Junction Of River Calder And Cragg Brook, Mytholmroyd.

Submission of details to comply with conditions to permission 16/01169 - Conditions 12 and 13: Ferney Lee Primary School, Ferney Lee Road, Todmorden.

Raise roof including dormers. Two storey side extension & first floor extension above garage: 43 Rothwell Road, Halifax