Planning applications: What is being built where you live?

Here are the latest planning applications to appear before Calderdale Council.

VALIDATED

Remove existing flat roofed extensions to facilitate a two storey extension including roof terrace and balcony to west elevation: Winterly Lower Park Royd Drive, Triangle.

Removal of existing two storey flat roofed extension to facilitate two storey extension to side: Burnside Lower Park Royd Drive, Triangle.

Two storey side and rear extensions, juliet balcony and timber decking: 27 Willow Crescent, Sowerby Bridge.

Rear flat roof dormer: 148 Dudwell Lane, Halifax.

Prune trees (Tree Preservation Order): Sunnyvale Fishery And Outdoor Centre, Sutcliffe Wood Lane, Hipperholme.

Single storey rear extension with raised patio; alteration to front porch; basement conversion with new side window: 22 High Meadows, Greetland.

Two storey extension to side, single storey extensions to rear with balconies over and porch and canopy to front (Revised scheme to 17/01194/HSE): Restormel, Pellon New Road, Halifax.

Removal of conservatory to facilitate a single storey extension (Amended scheme to 17/01362): Stockley House, Turbury Lane, Greetland.

Single storey rear extension: Brookfield, Windle Royd Lane, Warley.

Residential development of three detached dwellings with additional parking for existing residents of Trinity Street: Land Off Stubbing Holme Road, Hebden Bridge.

Change of use from A1 (Shops) to A5 (Hot Food Takeaway): 99 Highfield Road, Rastrick.

Reinstatement of house no 9 as a separate dwelling from Pepper Hill Farm: Pepper Hill Farm, Cross Lane, Pepper Hill, Halifax.

Construction of detached garage, alterations comprising conversion of integral garage to family room and minor internal remodelling. Replacement of garage door with windows, new softwood windows, new rainwater goods, replacement doors, removal of roof and replacement with new roof, exterior patio: Hollins Gate, 1 Broad Lane, Luddenden Foot.

DECIDED

Maintenance to overhead power line: Land Adjacent To Upper Arkin Royd Farm, Pike End Road, Rishworth.

Pair of semi-detached dwellings: Land East Of Greenways, Scar Bottom Lane, Greetland.

Single storey rear extension: Blackley Cricket Club, Lindley Road, Blackley.

Demolition of existing side extension to facilitate single storey extension to front, side and rear elevation: 26 Mayfield Avenue, Bailiff Bridge.

Removal of conservatory and construction of single storey front extension: 52 Mount View, Mount Tabor.

Installation of a mezzanine floor to be used for retail and/or a pet care, treatment and grooming facility, installation of 10 no. air conditioning units and a gas bottle storage unit: Unit 4 Crossley Retail Park, Pellon Lane, Halifax.

Apex, wooden display board advert (advertisement consent): 33 King Street, Brighouse.

Construction of extension to existing composting building and re-profiling of embankment to widen internal haul road: TEG Environmental Limited Sharneyford Works, Bacup Road, Todmorden.

Submission of details to comply with conditions to permission 16/01316/FUL, No. 3, 5 and 17: Park View And Associated Land To The East Green Lane, Shelf

