Plans for demolition of fire damaged industrial unit in Brighouse and other applications

Here are the latest planning applications to appear before Calderdale Council.

VALIDATED

Agricultural Building: Field Adjacent 913 Halifax Road, Birkby Lane, Bailiff Bridge.

First floor side extension, single storey side extension and replacement single storey rear extension: 32 Round Hill, Holmfield.

Front and rear dormer: 1 Craven Place, Hopwood Lane, Halifax.

Demolition of existing garage to facilitate two storey extension to side: 117 Green Lane, West Vale.

Extension to form swimming pool and extension to existing garage to form 3 car garage with gym and store, first floor office: The Willows, 5 Le Mar View, Southowram.

Residential development of three dwellings: Land At Hallroyd Road, Todmorden.

Alteration of conservatory to create new walls and roof: Roseneath, Greenroyd Avenue Skircoat Green, Halifax.

Amended House Type and New Access (Amendment to application 15/00313/FUL): 1 Daisy Road, Brighouse.

Placing of caravan for occupation (Lawful Development Certificate): 3 - 5 Sandy Dyke, Sandy Dyke Lane, Triangle.

Change of use of Agricultural land and provision of Turning Area and Domestic Garden (Retrospective): Lordswood Palace, House Road, Hebden Bridge.

Demolition of existing fire damaged industrial unit and construction of replacement industrial unit with internal offices: West Vale Buildings, Sherwood Road, Brighouse.

Demolition of existing stables to facilitate detached dwelling: Lower Han Royd Farm, Far Lane, Midgley, Sowerby Bridge.

Single storey extension to front, side and rear: 28 Aysgarth Avenue, Lightcliffe.

DECIDED

Non Material Amendment to 19/00940; re-siting of proposed building: Greenfields, Scout Bottom Lane, Mytholmroyd.

Submission of information to Discharge Conditions on application 18/01332/HSE - Condition 2: Stone House, Rochdale Road, Todmorden.

Prior approval application for proposed single storey extension to rear, extending out by 5.6 metres, maximum height 4metres, 3 metres to eaves: 16 Victoria Terrace, Halifax.

Single storey extension to front (Revised Scheme to 18/00628): 36 Parkinson Lane, Halifax.

Demolition of existing Conservatory to facilitate single storey ground floor extension with terrace to rear: 8 Cross Platts, Church Lane Southowram.

Replacement windows, doors and fascia: Brighouse Police Station, Bradford Road, Brighouse.

Submission of information to Discharge Conditions on application 18/01265 - condition 2,3,4 & 5: Warland Farm, Warland Todmorden.

Porch to east elevation: Little Nook Stables, Dike Lane, Wadsworth.