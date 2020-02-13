Plans to create a spa at Holdsworth House and other planning applications

Here are the latest planning applications to appear before Calderdale Council.

VALIDATED

Change of use of barn and outbuildings with extension and alterations to form a spa and ancillary facilities: Holdsworth House Farm Barn, Holdsworth Road, Holmfield.

Change of use of barn and outbuildings with extension and alterations to form a spa and ancillary facilities (Listed Building Consent): Holdsworth House Farm Barn, Holdsworth Road, Holmfield.

Occupation in breach of an agricultural workers restriction (Lawful Development Certificate): Holly House Farm, Per Lane, Causeway Foot, Halifax.

Two storey extensions to side and rear and garden playroom to rear garden: 3 Golf Crescent, Halifax.

Four non-illuminated signs (Advertisement Consent): I M I Cornelius Uk Limited, Russell Way, Brighouse.

Variation on condition one on planning app 19/00824/RES - to substitute drawings for - site layout - drainage layout - section 38 layout and detailed landscape plan: Land North West Of Illingworth Moor Methodist Church, Keighley Road, Illingworth.

Single storey extension to rear and dormer to front and rear: 12 Colden Close, Hebden Bridge.

Stable for ponies including feed/tack room: Land North Of Moorlands, Keighley Road, Illingworth.

Engineering operations to restore earth-covered slopes and access track edged with natural stone retaining walls, install drainage and provide landscape planting following landslip: Land East Of The Croft Slack End, Halifax.

Change of use of Dental Practice (Class D1 Use) to Dog Grooming Parlour (Sui Generis): 176 Oldham Road, Ripponden.

Change of use of existing dwelling to form 3 dwellings: Lower Earnshaw Water Farm, The Long Causeway, Blackshaw Head, Hebden Bridge.

Stable: Land Rear Of Sunday School, Church Street, Heptonstall .

New partition stud walls, replacement doors and rear windows (Listed Building Consent): 30 Square Road, Todmorden.

Raise Height of roof: 10A West Parade, Halifax.

Three dwellings: Former 1A Station Road, Luddenden Foot, Sowerby Bridge.

Dormer windows to front and rear elevations: 28 Baines Street, Halifax.

DECIDED

Change of use from retail (A1) to assembly/leisure (D2): Premier Saw Works, Burnley Road, Luddenden Foot.

Submission of details to comply with condition 11 an 14 on application 17/01452/FUL: Land To West Of Causeway Fold, The Long Causeway, Blackshaw Head.

Prior approval application for proposed single storey extension to rear, extending out by 6 metres, maximum height 3.5 metres, 2.6 metres to eaves: 138 Gibraltar Road, Halifax.