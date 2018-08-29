Police in Leeds searching for wanted Brighouse man

Police in Leeds are trying to trace a man wanted for alleged offences in West Yorkshire.

Anton Lee Copperwaite, 25, is wanted for a number of alleged offences, including conveying prohibited items into HMP Leeds.

His last known address is in Brighouse but officers say he appears to have moved on.

Now, despite several enquiries, police have been unable to locate him.

Mr Copperwaite is also wanted for an alleged serious assault, possession of an offensive weapon in Huddersfield and a theft of motor vehicle in Dewsbury.

Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to call Leeds District CID via 101, quoting crime reference 13180134253, or by using the Live Chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

Details can also be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.