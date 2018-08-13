Police name woman, 78, killed in crash in Mirfield

Police have named a 78-year-old woman who died in a crash in Mirfield on Saturday.

Wendie McDonald, from Brighouse, was a passenger in a purple Peugeot 108 when it was involved in a collision with a black Audi S5 on Cooper Bridge Road.

The driver of the Peugeot, a 60-year-old man, was taken to hospital for treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

A 43-year-old man who was arrested in connection with the incident has been released under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, has dashcam footage or any other information is asked to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team on 101.

Information can also be passed to anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111