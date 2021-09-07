Calderdale nightclub licensing review application withdrawn - but investigation into COVID-19 related incident continues

Monty’s Bar, Todmorden

The request for the premises licence of Monty’s Bar, Bridge Street, Todmorden, to be reviewed by Calderdale Council’s Licensing Sub-committee was due to be held last Friday, September 3, but was withdrawn on the eve of the hearing.

The council has confirmed it withdrew the application – but said further investigation was ongoing.

The council’s Director of Public Health, Deborah Harkins, and Principal Environmental Health Officer Ryan Carroll made the application arguing the outbreak – the first major outbreak of the variant in Calderdale – has been traced to the club, which is owned by Leeds-based company Everest Pubs Limited, one of whose directors, Mr Sarwinder Nangla is the Designated Premises Supervisor.

The officers said that on May 21, 22 and 23, 2021, nationally-set licensing objectives in respect of public safety and public nuisance were not met.

In papers with the request for review, the council officers argued: “We contend that public safety at Monty’s Bar was endangered on 21/22/23 May 2021, as evidenced by the lack of management of customer behaviour, and this was a failure to satisfy the licensing objective on public safety.”

For the licence holder and designated premises supervisor, Michelle Hazlewood, of John Gaunt and Partners, in documents also supplied to the hearing, said their client confirmed the seriousness with which they take the issue of the review proceedings against them and the premises licence holder and his team place great pride in their professionalism.

The premises has enjoyed an unblemished trading history for four years during which time the client has not attracted any negative attention from the responsible authorities, said Ms Hazlewood.