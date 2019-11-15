General Election: The Green Party candidate for Halifax

Calderdale Green Party announced yesterday that Bella Jessop will be the parliamentary perspective candidate (PPC) for Halifax's constituency at the forthcoming General Election on December 12.

Ms Jessop, who has lived in Calderdale for 22 years, recently graduated from the University of East Anglia, and is now back living in the Borough full-time.

She said: "As someone who has grown up in the Halifax region, I know it extremely well, and I am determined to create the best possible green future for the town.

Ms Jessop's policies include investment in the electrification of buses and supporting the campaign for the electrification of the Calder Valley train line.

"As a Green Party member, I would campaign for a 'Remain and Reform' deal with the EU," she said.