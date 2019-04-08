Pop cabaret duo Frisky and Mannish announce first tour in seven years - venues, dates and ticket info

Pop phenomena that is Frisky and Mannish are heading out on tour in September and October.

Celebrating 10 years since their first show, Frisky and Mannish will be taking to the stage with their new show Frisky & Mannish’s Pop Lab.

A scientific exploration into pop music’s periodic table, Frisky and Mannish add their comical spin to some of this century's greatest hits.

The tour sees a return to the basics with just the two of them and a piano.

WATCH them in action here

Frisky and Mannish are officially Pop PhDs, fully qualified to conduct scientific analyses of the molecular intersections between every pop song ever.

For the first time, you are invited into their Pop Lab to peek down the microscope at all their latest research projects.

Have they found an effective vaccine for the contagious Tropical House virus sweeping through the pop world?

Who is the latest to benefit from their 80s RnB Conservation Program?

How exactly were F&M directly responsible for ground-breaking experiments that led to the resurgence of Rick Astley in our lives? (commonly known as Rick-Rolling).

Brush up on your Pop Periodic Table with the mad scientists themselves, and perhaps you too will be able to address problematic equations, like just how can Coldplay be so popular even though everyone you ask says they hate them? .

Their previous Edinburgh runs all sold out - School of Pop, The College Years, PopCentrePlus and Extra-Curricular Activities.

Tour dates include:

SEPTEMBER

Wed 25 HALIFAX Square Chapel Arts Centre

Box Office 01422 349 422 or on line here

OCTOBER

Wed 16 LEEDS City Varieties

Box Office 0113 243 0808 or on line here

Thu 17 HARROGATE Theatre

Box office: 01423 502116 or on line here

Fri 25 NEWCASTLE Northern Stage

Box office: 0191 230 5151 or on line here

Sat 26 STOCKTON ARC

Box office: or on line here