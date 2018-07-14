Primary children go back in time

Children from primary schools in the Calder Valley had a chance to experience what it would be like to live their lives 200 years ago.

A programme called Lifepath held at St John the Baptist in the Wilderness Church featured actors playing characters from the 1830s. The youngsters, from Luddenden, Hebden Bridge, Old Town and Mytholmroyd, took part in a series of workshops and even sampled plain oat cakes.

Organiser Daphne Cansdale said: “It’s like opening a window so they can see how tough life was for youngsters. Up at 4am and then 15 hours working in the mill. It was a miserable and dangerous existence.”