The Glen View Pub on Burnley Road, Todmorden, has raised more than £6,000 for Overgate Hospice.

The £6,105 total was accrued by a collection box on the bar and through raffles at Christmas and Easter.

The Todmorden Friends of Overgate Group also holds coffee mornings and collections throughout the year for the hospice which is based on Hullen Edge Road, Elland.

A Glen View Pub spokesman said: “The hospice does a wonderful job.”