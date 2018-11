Colden School recently received a visit from top Paralympian sprinter Michael Churm.

The children showed fantastic fitness levels when they completed their circuits with him. The pupils were then put through their paces by Mr Churm in the hall.

A school spokesman said: “He was very impressed with how well they performed in all the exercises.

“The children then had an assembly with Mr Churm about his disability – cerebral palsy – and how this affects him.”