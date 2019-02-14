Pupils’ Share The Journey walk

Children at St Joseph’s RC Primary School recently walked around Centre Vale Park to take part in the Share the Journey campaign launched by Pope Francis.

The global campaign seeks to support people on the move and promote the outcomes of the new international agreements on refugees and migration adopted by the UN General Assembly.

Pope Francis has asked Catholics around the world to complete a walk as an act of solidarity to share the journey with our neighbours who are fleeing their homes.

A school spokeswoman said: “The Share the Journey walk is part of our wider pledge as a school to live simply. During the walk, four of our children shared the stories of different children who are refugees. Each child had their own journey, their own story, and their own hopes and dreams.

“The children at the front of our walk carried a Lampedusa Cross, which was crafted by the carpenter Francesco Tuccio from the Italian island of Lampedusa.

“When hundreds of refugees, who were fleeing Eritrea and Somalia, drowned off Lampedusa, he was moved to gather the driftwood from the wrecked boats and turn them into crosses, which he offered as a small but powerful symbol of hope.”