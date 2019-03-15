Quiz night to raise Hope Village funds

A quiz night is being held at Old Rishworthians in Copley to raise funds for the Hope Community Village in Kerala, South India.

The event will take place on Tuesday, March 26 at 7.30pm and the organisers are looking for teams of four people to enter the fun night out. Cost of entering is £7.50 per person and includes a pie and peas supper.

Hope Community Village is modelled on the idea of children living in a real community and has several houses in a village setting, with children living with their “siblings” with a house-mother and auntie. It is entirely supported by a small group of trustees and supporters, all volunteers, from the Halifax, Hebden Bridge and Mytholmroyd area and across the UK, their friends and families.

Contact 07946 286653 to buy tickets for the quiz.