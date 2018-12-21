Ramping up disabled facilities

Hebden Bridge Disability Access Forum (HBDAF) has given out two more portable ramps thanks to a grant from Community Foundation for Calderdale (CFFC).

Ramps have now been issued to Quercus restaurant in St George’s Square and Blue Japanese Street Food on New Road. This brings the number of ramps presented in Hebden Bridge to 14 – making the town an even more ‘disabled friendly’ place.

HBDAF is also in the process of making improvements to the accessible toilet facilities in the White Lion Hotel, Bridge Gate and in Hebden Therapy Centre, providing additional support rails.

A HBDAF spokesman said: “These improvements will use the last of our remaining funds granted by CFFC from the Accessible Hebden Bridge project, which was carried out by Visits Unlimited in 2016 and 2017, and brought about some major improvements in access around Hebden Bridge.

“Improving access for the thousands of disabled people who live in Calderdale makes good business sense too, as the spending power of disabled people in the UK – ‘the Purple Pound’ – is £249 Billion per year according to the DWP.”

The HBDAF has published a map of accessible routes around Hebden Bridge Centre, showing wheelchair friendly pavements, accessible toilets, bus stops and parking spaces. Visit http://hebdenbridge.org/accessible-hebden-map/ to download the map.