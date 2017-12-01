Recycling lorry has to be towed off icy road at Luddenden Foot

A recycling lorry had to be towed off an ungritted road in Calderdale this morning after becoming stuck.

The Suez vehicle - Suez are the company who have the Calderdale Council contract for recycling - got into difficulty at Danny Lane, Luddenden Foot.

The recycling lorry stuck at icy Danny Lane, Luddenden Foot. Picture courtesy of @Calder_roads1

A breakdown truck from Stoneywood Motors was called in to extricate the lorry from the steep and winding road and two hours after becoming stuck was be8ing very slowly towed off the road.

Pictures courtesy of @Calder_roads1