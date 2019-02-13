Repairs to take place on Todmorden spa pool following safety inspection

Repair work on the spa pool facility at Todmorden Sports Centre is scheduled to take place from Monday 25 February.

The spa pool facility has been out of action for some time following a safety inspection of equipment at the centre.

A programme of repairs in now in place; however due to the complexity of the work, it’s anticipated it will take around five weeks to complete.

The expected reopening date of the spa pool is Monday 1 April.

To ensure the safety of centre users, it will also be necessary to fully close the Premier Suite (including the sauna and steam room) while this work is taking place.

All other facilities at the centre will remain open as normal.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Communities and Neighbourhood Services, Coun Susan Press, said: “I’m pleased that we’ve been able to reinstate the spa pool facility and that repair work will start soon.

“The facility is well used and valued by many of our members and visitors, so it’s great news that it will be back up and running by April this year.”

Sauna and steam room facilities are available at Halifax Pool whilst the closure is in place at Todmorden.

Use of all sites across Calderdale is included in the Council’s sports membership packages.

Membership also covers the use of four swimming pools, over 200 fitness classes across all the sites each week and full use of state-of-the-art gym equipment. Plus, there’s squash, off-peak badminton, off-peak table tennis and tennis (where available).

To find out more about sports facilities in Calderdale, visit www.calderdale.gov.uk/sport