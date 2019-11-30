Residents to receive text message alerts for future flood warnings

People who live in the Calder Valley may be getting a text message from the Environment Agency this week to let them know they have been automatically registered for free flood warnings.

People on the Vodafone mobile network who live in areas at risk of flooding across the borough and Yorkshire will receive an automated text message informing them that they have been signed up.

The message will include a link to let them know what they should do if they receive a flood warning, and the option to opt out.

Once registered, people will receive a message directly to their mobile if a flood warning is issued for their area in the future – giving them vital time to prepare and access to key advice.

A spokesperson for the Environment Agency said: “Being registered for flood warnings can give people vital advance notice of flooding and crucial time to prepare.

“If you get a welcome text this week, it is because you live in an area at risk of flooding, so we would urge people to stay registered to the service and learn what to do if you receive a warning by viewing our free flood guide at www.flood-warninginformation.service.gov.uk/what-to-do-in-a-flood.”

Everyone can sign up for the Environment Agency’s free flood warnings – Visit www.gov.uk/sign-up-for-flood-warnings for information on how to sign up and to access the latest flood safety advice.

