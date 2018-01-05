Restaurants closure blow for Halifax’s Broad Street Plaza

Two major restaurant chains based in the Broad Street Plaza development are closing this month.

The Harvester will cease trading during January, with The Chinese Buffet having closed its doors for good already.

Sally Elson of The Harvester owners Mitchells & Butlers said: ““After much consideration we have taken the decision to close the Harvester Broad Street Plaza, Halifax later this month.

“We’re pleased to confirm we have been able to secure all of the team jobs in our other nearby restaurants in the Halifax and Yorkshire area.

“We continually review our estate to ensure we are driving the best value for our shareholders and from time to time take a decision to close or rebrand a business.”

The Chinese Buffet announced their decision not to re-open on their Facebook page on Thursday, stating:

“We are sorry to announce that with immediate effect our Halifax Branch has closed.

“This is due to a number of reasons which include unstable economy, reduced consumer spend and increasing costs.

“We would like to thank all our customers who have visited Halifax over the years and hope you will come and see us at one of our other branches in the future.”