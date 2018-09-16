Right on track with rail station revamp work

The near-derelict Grade II Listed station building at Mytholmroyd is currently undergoing a complete restoration.

The work is being carried out by Network Rail and its contractors along with Historic England and experts from two local companies.

The station building was closed in the 1980s and is set to be restored to its original lay-out with many of the features carefully renovated.

Arriva Trains North plans to include the restored building for the benefit of its staff, rail users and the local community.

A spokesman said: “Once the major reconstruction work is complete, the building will be refurnished to accommodate:

“A. Staff room, waiting room and toilets for travelling public; and space for the recently appointed rail education officer.

“B. An asset for community use, e.g. office space for the Mytholmroyd Station Partnership and the Station Building renovation charity.

“C. Artists’ studios/community meeting room with possibly some arrangements for a small trading outlet.

“The original station clock face has been found in a poor state and without its workings.

“If any one, local or from the railway family, has ideas of where to look for the mechanism please let us know at Myt.station@btinternet.com.”