Rotary’s youth theatre comms cash

The Rotary Club Of Hebden Bridge has provided a grant of £1,000 to Calder Valley Youth Theatre which has been used to buy stage communication equipment. The equipment will enable performances to run smoothly and will be used in the Spring Concerts tomorrow (Friday, April 12) and Saturday.

The concerts, involving 63 youngsters, are to be held at the Ted Hughes Theatre Mytholmroyd.

For tickets contact Linda on 07434 985 849.

The Rotary Club has provided the majority of CVYT’s musical equipment used for performances and rehearsals.

Local people support Rotary events including the popular Duck race on 22 April in Hebden Bridge.