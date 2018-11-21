Sandra’s running total for Food Drop In cause

Todmorden Foodbank volunteer Sandra Van Empel has raised more than £2,000 for the Food Drop In following her marathon feat.

Sandra completed the recent York Marathon in wet and miserable weather to raise £2,080.

She originally started with a £500 target, which steadily increased over time.

Sandra said: “I was exhausted after the marathon but also delighted that money continued come in from all sorts of people until it finally topped the £2,000 target. Thank you to everyone who contributed to this total.”

Another Food Drop In volunteer Reg Czudek organises the Race You to the Summit fell race and this event donated a surplus of £300 to the Food Drop In.

A spokesman said: “Fundraising continues to take place to ensure that the Food Drop In has the £2,000-plus it needs every month to provide the food and toiletries for the people who rely on it to make ends meet.

“With Christmas just round the corner the Food Drop In is trying to make sure that everyone who uses the facility receives some Christmas goodies with their regular food parcels.”

Contact Janet Garner on 07949 212464 if you are organising an event for the cause.

Financial donations can also be made through the Todmorden Food Drop In Localgiving page.