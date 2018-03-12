Santander issue warning to Yorkshire customers

Banking group Santander have issued a warning to their customers after being notified of a scam that is in operation.

Some users of the bank have reported receiving a text message from a fake account pretending to be Santander, asking them to click on a ‘secure link’.

Santander have used their social media accounts to urge everyone who receives the text to not click the link.

Several people commented on the Facebook post, saying that they had received the message.

Along with the warning, the banking giants have also offered this advice:

- Never share a Santander One Time Passcode (OTP) with another person. Not even a Santander employee.

- Never download software or let anyone log on to your computer or other devices remotely following or during a cold call.

- Never enter your Online Banking details after clicking on a link in an email or text message.

For further help and guidance on satying safe while banking with Santander, click here.