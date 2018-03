SCHOOL CLOSURES: Which Calderdale schools are closed?

On the fourth day of mass disruption to roads and public transport, children across Calderdale are set to enjoy a long weekend after many schools announced that they would be closed today (Friday).

Calderdale Council announced that the following schools are completely closed:

All Saints CE (VA) J&I

Ash Green Community Primary

Bailiffe Bridge J&I

Barkisland CE (VA)

Beech Hill

Bowling Green Primary

Bradshaw Primary

Brighouse High School

The Brooksbank School Sports College

Burnley Road Academy

Calder High School

Calder Primary School

Carr Green Primary

Castle Hill Primary

Central Street Infants

Christchurch (Pellon) CE (VC)

Christ Church CE (VA)

Cliffe Hill

Colden J&I

Cornholme JI&N

Cross Lane Primary

The Crossley Heath School

Deanfield Community

Elland CE (VA) JI&N

The Greetland Academy

Halifax Academy

Halifax Academy (Primary Phase)

Heptonstall JI&N

Highbury School

Holy Trinity Primary School

Holywell Green Primary

Lee Mount Primary

Lightcliffe Academy

Ling Bob JI&N

Longroyde Primary

Luddenden CE (VC) School

Midgley School

Moorside Community Primary

Mount Pellon Primary

Norland CE Primary

Northowram Primary

Old Town Primary

Park Lane Academy

Parkinson Lane Community Primary

Ripponden J&I

Riverside Junior School

Ryburn Valley High

Sacred Heart Catholic Primary

Salterhebble J&I

Salterlee Academy Trust

Savile Park Primary

Scout Road Academy

Shelf J&I

Siddal Primary

St Andrews CE (VA) Infant School

St Andrews CE (VA) Junior School

St Johns (CE) Primary Academy

St Johns CE (VA) Primary

St Joseph's RC Primary

St Malachy's Catholic Primary

St Mary's CE (VC) J&I

St Mary's Primary School (Halifax)

St Patrick's Catholic Primary (Elland)

Stubbings Infant School

Todmorden CE (VA) JI&N

Todmorden High School

Trinity Academy (Halifax)

Trinity Academy (Sowerby Bridge)

Tool Lane Infant

Wainstalls School

Walsden St Peter's CE (VC) Primary

Warley Road

Warley Town School

West Vale Primary

White Hill Community Academy

Withinfields Primary

Wood Bank School

Woodhouse Primary

St Augustine's CE (VA) J&I

Calderdale Council have announced the following schools as officially open:

Bolton Brow Primary

Copley Primary

New Road Primary

Old Earth School

Shade Primary

St Joseph's Catholic Primary

St Michael & All Angels Primary

Triangle CE (VC) Primary