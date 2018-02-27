Services disrupted and cancelled as snow hits Calderdale

Disruption on the roads have caused issues with some Calderdale Council services as the Met Office's amber weather warning begins to make its presence felt in the region.

Their home to school mini bus service has been cancelled and there is the possibility of disruption to waste and refuse collection services.

A statement said: "All Waste and Recycling vehicles have been deployed and will make collections where safe to do so.

"Household Waste Recycling Centres may suffer delayed openings whilst staff clear snow and treat slippy surfaces. "

The Council advised that whilst road users should be careful on the roads, most should be passable.

"Many roads are snow covered but are passable with care, the roads on the precautionary routes have been treated twice and gritters will remain out until roads are clear.

"We have opened our salt store in Mytholmroyd to reduce the reload times for our upper valley gritters and have brought in an additional gritter and 5 tractor ploughs to assist the 21 front line gritters."

