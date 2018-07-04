Something for everyone at second annual Todmorden Country Fair

Todmorden Country Fair is back with fun for all the family this weekend.

After setting up to fill the gap the agricultural show left when it moved across the border, the event is back for its second year at Centre Vale Park.

There will be something for everyone at the event with stalls selling food and drinks, classic vehicles on display, lots of animals to see, and more.

The event will take place on Saturday, July 7 with gates opening at 10am.

There is a jam packed schedule for the day starting at 10am with the dog dancing followed by a falcon flying display at 10.30am. The exciting camel race will wow the crowds at 11.15am and a martial arts show will follow at 12pm.

There will be another chance to watch the dog dancing and falcon flying at lunchtime before Hebden Bridge Junior Band take to the stage and perform to the crowds.

At 4.30pm there will be a sheep shearing competition which promises to be baa-rilliant.

At 5pm there will be the grand parade to round off the event in style.

Also taking place throughout the day will be the dog show which anyone can enter on the day in any of the 15 categories.

For the foodies there will be plenty on offer including hot dogs, pies. pastries, cheese, cake and fudge with tea, coffee and a prosecco bar to wash it all down with.

There will be plenty to keep children entertained throughout the day including donkey rides, a bouncy castle and animal shows.

Tickets before the event will cost £2.50 for children, £5 for adults and £12 for families.

On the day prices are £3 for children, £6 for adults and £15 for a family wristband.

For more information about the day, what’s on and ticket prices, visit the event’s website at www.todmordencountryfair.co.uk.