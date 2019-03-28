Spend evening with man who discovered Oasis

Evening with Alan McGee
Square Chapel Arts Centre, Halifax on May 25.
Record label owner, musician, manager and music blogger for The Guardian, Alan McGee has crammed a fair bit into his life. Oh and he’s also the man who discovered and signed Oasis. Now that really is something. He was also instrumental in helping the Labour party appeal to British youth and get themselves back into power in 1997. Join Alan as he discusses his career, the music industry and gives the inside track on bands such as Primal Scream.
Tickets from 01422 349422