Mytholmroyd junior schools Burnley Road, Calder Primary and Scout Road joined forces the 12th The Calder Valley Sing-along-the-Line to entertain volunteers.

A spokesman at Mytholmroyd Station Partnership said: “Everyone agrees that the singing of the carols are getting better with each year.

The children have a good time at the station.

“These super youngsters give our station volunteers so much more confidence that the improvement being made at Mytholmroyd station will be appreciated by the future generations.”