Storm Hector batters down on Yorkshire as yellow weather warning remains in place

The yellow weather warning issued by the Met Office remains in place as Yorkshire wakes up to Storm Hector's fierce gales.

The warning was put out yesterday (Wednesday) and is in place between 3am and 3pm, with winds of up to 60mph predicted for the county.

Due to a deep area of low pressure, which is named Storm Hector, the strongest winds reached Northern Ireland during the early hours of Thursday.

These strong winds then spread eastwards across other northern parts of the UK during the morning.

Westerly winds are likely to gust between 50 and 60 mph in many areas, including Yorkshire, with the possibility of winds reaching 70 mph in some exposed locations.

These winds should gradually ease from the west during Thursday afternoon, where a spell of heavy rain will accompany the wind.

Highways England warned drivers in the north to take extra care and be prepared for very strong winds.

The intense gales will be at their most dangerous between 6am and 1pm today and drivers are urged to check the weather and driving conditions before setting out on journeys and pay more attention to exposed locations such as high lying areas and bridges.

Those driving high-sided HGVs, caravans and motorcycles are advised to take particular care.

If motorists must travel then they are advised to plan their journey ahead of time, take extra care and allow more time for the journey.