Take a look inside transformed station building in Mytholmroyd

After nearly thirteen years of persistence on the part of the volunteers of Mytholmroyd Station Partnership, the former station building in the village is open to show members of the local community what has been achieved.

The community group has been looking to transform the building, built in 1871, for more than a decade after it stood derelict and unused for 30 years.

Waiting room at Mytholmroyd station

Thanks to the partnership along with Network Rail, the owners of the Grade II listed building, many features of the building have been restored or replaced during phase one of the project, which was completed last year.

The work was awarded the Railway Heritage Award for Conservation in 2019.

Sue and Geoff Mitchell, from the Mytholmroyd Station Partnership, say that the charitable incorporated organisation is now in a position to show the building to members of the community:

“Now, its future is up to us, you and I, the community.

“Uses for this beautiful building can be many and varied; for the enhancement of community life as we know it; as a place of educational excellence; to improve local knowledge, an arts venue, somewhere to meet friends,” they said.

“The wishes of the trustees are that some of the spaces created within the building be flexible with an ability to be shared by different groups at different times of the day or evening.”

Former Mytholmroyd Station Building

The group is interested to hear from anyone who has potential use of the rooms or spaces for community projects.

Anyone who would like to look around can contact the group with a few suggested dates and times between 10am and 2pm by emailing communityhub.myt@btinternet.com.

