Take walk around boundary route

This years’ Todmorden Boundary Walk, organised by Todmorden Rotary Club, will take place this Sunday (27 May).

Sunday’s event marks the 36th boundary walk since it’s revival, but the original route is thought to go back many hundreds, if not thousands of years.

Walk this way: A busy check point at the popular event.

The boundary walk and run covers approximately 22 miles of Todmorden’s scenic countryside, while the less challenging pike hike is 12 miles.

Registration on the day is at Bellholme between 8am and 9.15am for the boundary walk and 9am and 10am for the pike hike (9.15am to 10am for the boundary run).

The Rotary Club is appealing for volunteers to flag the course, help out at the registration area, and steward the check points.

Contact todmodenrotaryclub@gmail.com for more details about volunteering roles.

The modern day boundary walks have their roots firmly set in the ancient tradition of beating the bounds.

In past times, before maps; it was important to know the boundary of a parish so it could be established for example who was liable to contribute to church repairs and even who could be buried in the churchyard. These formal walks of the parish boundaries were usually led by the parish priest.

A Rotary spokesman said: “Today the boundary walk and pike hike are about enjoyment, fresh air and raising as much as possible for good causes.

“This year all proceeds are going to the Rotary Club and local charities. In addition walkers can use the walk to raise funds for organisations they may choose to support.”

Entry fees are £10 for the boundary walk/run (£7 under 16 years) and £8 and £6 respectively for the pike hike for advanced registration.

A £2 surcharge is made for registrations on the day.

Visit www.todrotary.org for more details and for an entry form. Pre-registration will close at noon on Saturday 26 May.