Teenager assaulted during 'gathering of youths' in Calderdale

A teenager was assaulted during a robbery in Calderdale.

The offence happened in Sunny Bank Lane, Hipperholme, some time overnight between Sunday and Monday.

Police said groups of youths had gathered and were listening to music.

The victim, 18, was approached by the offender, who was part of a group of men.

He demanded the teenager hand over his wallet and cash.

The victim was then assaulted twice and, after falling to the floor, the offender searched his pockets and stole cigarettes before fleeing.

The group of youths included white and Asian males, all around 17-19-year-old. They were described as wearing tracksuit bottoms, t-shirts, hoodies and trainers.

Detective Constable Lee Mason, of Halifax CID, said: “I would like to appeal to members of the public who may have been in the area and witnesses anything or recognise the description of the people above are urged to get in touch to assist with our ongoing enquiry.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting crime reference number 13180362030.