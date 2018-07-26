Temporary measures explored for ‘spending a penny’ in Mytholmroyd

A temporary scheme to ensure residents and visitors to a Calderdale village can keep spending a penny following demolition of a public toilet block is being explored.

The toilet block, on Burnley Road at the centre of Mytholmroyd, has been knocked down and will be replaced by improvement works developed with the community.

Following consultation through the Mytholmroyd Flood Alleviation Scheme and discussions with local groups, who felt that the space could be better used and had the potential to be transformed into an attractive public space, it will be replaced with local stone paving, benches, plants and a glass panel in the wall to open a viewing terrace providing some picturesque views of the river, St Michael’s Church and the moor beyond.

Residents have reported hearing WCs in local businesses were to be pressed into service instead – and although that may not be a permanent solution, there is some truth in it.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet member for Regeneration and Economic Strategy, Councillor Barry Collins (Lab, Illingworth and Mixenden) explained: “We are investigating options for an alternative toilet provision elsewhere in Mytholmroyd and this will be on the agenda for discussion at the next meeting of the Hebden Bridge and Mytholmroyd town development board in September.

“As a temporary measure while this process is underway, we’re exploring a scheme with the community where local businesses make their toilet facilities available to the public.”

The council is working long-term with the Environment Agency and main contractor on the Flood Alleviation Scheme VBA, a joint venture comprising VolkerStevin, Boskalis Westminster and SNC-Lavalin’s Atkins business, to deliver a co-ordinated approach to the flood work and wider environmental improvement work in Mytholmroyd.

Landscaping on the toilet block site will be completed later on in the scheme.

The council believes that ultimately the changes brought by the whole scheme will make Mytholmroyd a more attractive and enjoyable place to live and visit, drawing in tourists and helping to grow the local economy.

Anyone with any questions about the plans they can contact business@calderdale.gov.uk