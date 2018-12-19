The Inside the Council column with Councillor Dave Young

I am very pleased , honoured and humbled to be re-selected by Labour Party Member from Calder Ward to stand next May for the Labour Party in Calder Ward.

I have been a Member of the Labour Party since 1970 through Thick, Thin and Thinner and have been one of your Labour Councillors on Calderdale Council for Calder Ward since May 2011.

It is not easy being a Calderdale Councillor in these days of Tory Austerity – we have had to cut our Budget by nearly £100million since 2010 and obviously this had led to voluntary redundancies across the board and reductions in Services. I see my job as a Labour councillor is to protect the most vulnerable people in Calderdale.

I am a big supporter of the current Labour Party Administration and will do my upmost to help us win the next General Election and return a Labour Government into Downing Street and Josh Fenton-Glynn as our Labour MP for our seat in Calder Valley.

Some of my roles in the area include:

○ I am vice-chair of Calder Ward Labour Party.

○ Member and past vice- chair of Place Scrutiny Board.

○ Chair of Calderdale Small Grants Panel.

○ Chair of Hebden Bridge and Mytholnroyd Development Board.

○ Director and chair of Hebden Bridge Partnership

○ Member of Todmorden Development Board.

○ Director and chair of The Fox & Goose – West Yorkshire’s first Co-operative Pub which is going from strength to strength.

○ I have also been a Labour Councillor on Hebden Royd Town Council since May 2003.

○ I have been instrumental in moving Hebden Market to Lees Yard and making it a successful four-day Market.

Increasing wild flower planting throughout Calderdale and reducing the amount of ‘Round Up’ we use by 15% per year.

Helping the most vulnerable people in Calderdale by fighting to maintain the Council Tax Reduction Scheme for people on benefits.

I continue to oppose inappropriate planning applications in Calder Ward and there has been a few contentious ones recently.

I continue to be a champion of case work for my constituents which I do with a passion and help a great deal of my constituents during my time as your local Labour councillor for Calder Ward.

I have been a Labour councillor for three different authorities for 33 years, and with my experience I hope you have faith in me and vote for me in next May’s Local Elections.

I would also like to take this opportunity to wish all your readers a very Merry Christmas and a Peaceful New Year – and all the best for 2019.