The Todmorden Antiquarian column with Sue Clough: Highlights of the Rural Years 1890-1925

Stephen Caunce made a welcome return to Todmorden Antiquarians to portray the traditional Martinmas event, which was eagerly anticipated annually in agricultural areas across Northern England.

His presentation was based on original research from his Doctorate studies at Leeds University.

A century ago in rural areas, most single lads and some girls were hired for a year. Stephen showed regional maps depicting rural Martinmas Fair locations.

In East Yorkshire hiring fairs were held at Selby, Howden, Goole and Hull.

There were no written records kept however and Stephen’s in-depth research included tape recordings from elderly folk’s memories back in 1970s

Soon only past Newspapers will hold resource information about hiring fairs.

The youths worked from just 13 years old and were hired for each forthcoming year, less a week-off between contracts.

They would live-in on farms looked after by the farmer’s wife, all working six-day weeks.

Hired lasses mainly worked in kitchens or dairies.

Best female pay-rates were for Cooks, and Hind-foreman for males. Most youths were industrious, contented farm-workers.

Stephen’s thorough investigations included maps and wage rates – which seemed low but included all-found.

Their working days were long but if, for instance, suffering an accident then the farmer was likewise bound to their 12-month agreement.

The only contract exception was the ‘King’s Shilling’ for joining the Army.

Once harvesting finished, youths looked forward to gathering in market towns, dispelling their servitude for seven days.

Known as Martinmas, sometimes called ‘farm-workers Christmas’ and in America still celebrated as ‘Thanksgiving’.

Dressed in their ‘best’ the Martinmas fairs would be busy from dawn, with many youngsters pleasure bent. Hireling farm youths often moved annually.

Their agreed wages were due only when the year ended.

Stephen recounted that a Government enquiry once stated East Yorkshire farm-servants were the best-fed group amongst working-class folk!

The Martinmas Fairs were a time for courting and future thinking.

The pubs were open all-day – creating the seamier side with fighting and arguments.

Some came up before Magistrates for theft or assaults, but it prevented trouble at farmsteads.

Evidence showed that shopkeepers might make 50% of their annual profits that week.

Stephen concluded that Martinmas basically provided good times for servants.