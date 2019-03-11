The Yorkshire Post Motor Show & Classic Car Rally to be held at Harewood House - this is how you can get tickets

Motoring enthusiasts will welcome one of the highlights of their calendar as it returns to a celebrated venue.

Harewood House has been unveiled as the setting for this year’s The Yorkshire Post Motor Show & Classic Car Rally on Father’s Day (June 16).

The Yorkshire Post Motor Show & Classic Car Rally

It is the first time in four years that the glorious grounds of the 18th century landmark will host the popular event.

Edward Appleyard, Harewood House director of engagement, said: “We are thrilled to be hosting The Yorkshire Post Motor Show & Classic Car Rally at Harewood House once again.

“We’re developing a strong reputation for high-profile, good quality events and the motor show is a welcome addition to the calendar, synonymous with Father’s Day at Harewood for many years.

“To have the event back is really great and we’re excited to see the North Lawn once again showcasing classic and vintage cars, to a backdrop of the house and the surrounding Capability Brown landscape.”

The cherished West Yorkshire estate has hosted the show numerous times.

Lisa Bradbury, JPIMedia regional events manager, Yorkshire, said: “This event originally started life here more than 20 years ago and was always really popular with families due to the variety of entertainment on offer, not to mention the beautiful selection of classic and vintage cars that make an appearance.

“The show also features motor dealers from the region, all this set in the stunning grounds of Harewood House. It feels like we are bringing the event home.

“With a fabulous food offering and entertainment for all ages, the event is the perfect ticket to celebrate Father’s Day with family and friends.”

Hundreds of classic and vintage cars will adorn the grounds of the family seat of the Earl and Countess of Harewood, as car owners vie for top place in a number of categories.

Visitors will be treated to a packed programme of entertainment, headlined by stunt motorcycle display team, Broke FMX.

There will also be a funfair for children, petting farm and street food stands celebrating Yorkshire’s finest ingredients as well as flavours from around the world.

Readers can benefit from a 15 per cent discount when booking tickets to the show in advance.

To enter a classic car or for tickets please visit www.ypmotorshow.co.uk/.

To book in your classic car by phone or for more information please call 0113 532 9440, Monday to Friday from 9am to 4pm.