These are the latest Calderdale planning applications

Here are the latest planning applications to appear before Calderdale Council.

VALIDATED

Conversion and extension of barn to dwelling: Former Heather Wood, Kell Lane, Halifax.

Conversion of garage to living space, new or altered external openings and raised decking with parking below: The Highlands, Scar Bottom Lane, Greetland.

Creation of two flats: 8 Hangingroyd Road, Hebden Bridge.

One dwelling: 4 Lindwell Place Greetland.

Conversion of Estate Office to Holiday Cottage: Hollin Hall Farm, Midgehole Road, Hebden Bridge.

Conversion of existing social club (Class D2) to 13 apartments (C3): Blakeboroughs Social And Sports Club, 42 Bradford Road, Brighouse.

DECIDED

Single storey extension to rear to north east elevation: Greendale Godly Lane, Rishworth.

Fell one tree (Tree Preservation Order): 3 Willow Clough, Ripponden.

Prune one tree and fell one tree (Tree Preservation Order): 4 Willow Clough, Ripponden.

Change of use of agricultural holding into C3 Dwellinghouses including renovation, refurbishment and partial rebuilding of farm house structures (Lawful Development Certificate): Land East Of Catherine House Farm, Clattering Stones Road, Cragg Vale.

Submission of information to Discharge Conditions on application 19/00785/FUL - Condition 3: National Trust Visitor Centre, Gibson Mill, Midgehole Road, Hebden Bridge.

Detached Garage (Lawful Development Certificate): 3 Fair View Wood Hey Lane, Hebden Bridge.

Submission of details to comply with condition 7 on application 19/00278: Land North East Of Ingham Lane, Ingham Lane, Bradshaw, Halifax.

Small amendments to line and change to construction of section above Hoo Hole Mill from open channel and cascade to piped drain: Land To East Of Elm Wood Scout Road, Mytholmroyd.

Two dwellings: Land Adjacent To 21 Summerfield Road West, Todmorden.