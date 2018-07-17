This is what the weather is set to be like in Yorkshire over the school summer holidays

With the schools set to break up next week, the question many people will be asking is: what the weather will be like during the summer break?

Although the weather in the past few weeks has been unusually warm and bright, with record-breaking temperatures across the country, the past few days has seen a slight dip in temperatures and some rainfall.

The beginning of next week is set to see peak temperatures of around 26C

Will the weather over the next few weeks be sunny and warm or bleak and grey?

Here’s the outlook for the school summer holidays.

The beginning of next week is set to see peak temperatures of around 26C with a mixture of sunny intervals and pure bursts of sunshine, with very little cloud.

Tuesday July 24 is then expected to be similar, with sunny intervals, a gentle breeze and the peak temperature of around 24C.

However, Wednesday July 25 will then see light rain throughout various parts of Yorkshire, with some sunny intervals and again, a gentle breeze.

The next four days will then see sunny intervals, a light gentle breeze and peak temperatures of around 22/23C, it being slighter cooler on the coast.

However, Monday July 30 may bring thundery showers to various parts of the region, with peak temperatures of around 22C.

According to the Met Office, the run up to the end of July will bring a good deal of dry and often sunny weather, though there may also be the odd thundery shower.

Most places throughout the UK are expected to be warm and increasingly humid, including Yorkshire, but the south and parts of the east and northeast will become very warm.

Throughout the rest of July the north and west of the country can expect more changeable and breezy conditions with some outbreaks of rain or showers.

However, temperatures will generally still be warm or very warm, coinciding with the start of the summer holidays.

The weather pattern for the first two weeks of August is then forecast to be very slow moving, with the potential for breezier, cloudier conditions with some rain or showers at times.

Temperatures in general will remain above average, with the potential for further spells of very warm or hot conditions.