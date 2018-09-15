This year’s Calderdale Beer and Cider Festival ‘set to be the best yet’

Final preparations are being made for this year’s Calderdale Beer and Cider Festival which takes place later this month.

The festival will open at 2pm on Thursday 27 September in Hebden Bridge Town Hall, with further sessions held on Friday 28 and Saturday 29 September.

The organisers expect this year’s festival to be the best yet with more than 50 beers, ciders and perries from the North and around the UK. It also features a selection of “beers from the wood” – ales served from traditional wooden casks.

This year there will be a series of “Talks and Tastings” at the event. CAMRA’s very own Richard Lee, a trained beer taster, will be leading a beer tasting session on Saturday at 1pm.

Two well known bloggers, Kirsty Walker and Richard Coldwell, have been coaxed away from their computer screens to appear in person: “Lady sinks the Booze” will be talking at 2:15pm and “LeedsBeer” features at 3:15pm on Saturday 29 September.

Free tickets for these special events will be available in advance. Further information and tickets are available by emailing TalksandTastings@hxcalderdalecamra.org.